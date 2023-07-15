Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 211.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.72).

A number of research firms recently commented on SRP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.44) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Serco Group Price Performance

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.01) on Friday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,204.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.21.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

