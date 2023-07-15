Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $19.67 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Seven & i Stock Performance

Shares of SVNDY opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. Seven & i has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.