Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGHIY remained flat at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. Shanghai Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Shanghai Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

