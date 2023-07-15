Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SWAV traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.57. The stock had a trading volume of 815,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $784,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $784,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

