Short Interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Drops By 48.6%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AMMO Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ POWWP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.