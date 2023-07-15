Short Interest in AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Drops By 40.7%

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance
AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.
About AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
