Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Expands By 494.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 494.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.96. 15,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,624. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

