Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Drops By 76.9%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.46. 119,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,227. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
