Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Drops By 76.9%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.46. 119,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,227. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 260,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,039,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 234,116 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.