Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Grows By 1,200.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $79.14. 12,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.3573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

