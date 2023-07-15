Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Grows By 1,200.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $79.14. 12,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $90.87.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.3573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.78.
