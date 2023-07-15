Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Decreases By 87.9%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the June 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 73,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.61.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.02.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.