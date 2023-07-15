Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Decreases By 87.9%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the June 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 73,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.61.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.02.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

