Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 64.6%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
