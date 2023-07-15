Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Grows By 289.9%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 289.9% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
DGEAF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $49.04.
Diageo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.