Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Grows By 289.9%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 289.9% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

DGEAF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.