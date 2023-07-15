Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Drops By 95.6%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Doma stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 109,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Doma has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

