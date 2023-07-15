Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Drops By 95.6%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Doma Price Performance
Doma stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 109,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Doma has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.11.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.
About Doma
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
