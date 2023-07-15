Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Expands By 190.3%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

Shares of ERMAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Eramet has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Get Eramet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eramet in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.