Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Decreases By 73.7%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Euronext Stock Up 3.4 %

EUXTF traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. Euronext has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EUXTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

