Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Rises By 118.7%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the June 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 342,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,417. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

