Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Rises By 118.7%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the June 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Evogene Stock Performance
Evogene stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 342,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,417. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
