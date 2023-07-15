Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Increases By 133.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,088. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
