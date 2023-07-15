Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Increases By 625.0%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrexpo Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of FEEXF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
