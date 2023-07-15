Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Increases By 625.0%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FEEXF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

