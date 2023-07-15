Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Declines By 95.3%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 8,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,799. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $265.82 million, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.8555 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is currently -159.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.