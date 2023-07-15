Short Interest in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Declines By 59.8%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forza X1 Price Performance

FRZA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 270,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,750. Forza X1 has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 47.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1

Forza X1 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.