Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Drops By 98.8%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the June 15th total of 2,977,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

