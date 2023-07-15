Short Interest in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Rises By 600.0%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNNAZ opened at $23.20 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

