Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Drops By 81.3%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $13.33.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.71%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

