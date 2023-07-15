Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 57.8%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of KFFB stock remained flat at $6.15 during trading hours on Friday. 2,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.33. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

