Short Interest in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Increases By 155.7%

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the June 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KRMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,664. The company has a market cap of $132.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. KORU Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

About KORU Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,338,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $62,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

