Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Drops By 87.0%

As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LTGHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $5.30.

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

