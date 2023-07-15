Short Interest in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Expands By 298.0%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,800 shares, a growth of 298.0% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVWR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. 40,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. LiveWire Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

