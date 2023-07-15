Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Grows By 106.8%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the June 15th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. 146,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.24. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

LUNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 79,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

