Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Rises By 114.3%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitesco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Mitesco Company Profile
