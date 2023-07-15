Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Rises By 114.3%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitesco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.