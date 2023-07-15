Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Expands By 100.0%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nocopi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $2.95 on Friday. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

