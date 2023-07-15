Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Expands By 100.0%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nocopi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP remained flat at $2.95 on Friday. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
