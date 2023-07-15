Short Interest in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declines By 44.5%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the June 15th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.
North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.0 %
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.