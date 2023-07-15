Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Increases By 1,054.0%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 1,054.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTLC remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 98,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oncotelic Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

