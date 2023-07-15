Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Decreases By 53.6%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

RF Industries stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 15,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

