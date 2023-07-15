Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Increases By 966.7%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RGTIW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 516,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

