Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Drops By 41.2%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Free Report ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 28.25% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

