Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Drops By 41.2%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
