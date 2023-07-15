Short Interest in Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Grows By 82.9%

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,536,200 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 45,116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 627.7 days.

Seatrium Price Performance

SMBMF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Seatrium has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Seatrium Company Profile

Seatrium Limited provides offshore and marine engineering solutions. It operates through two segments: Rigs & Floaters, Repairs & Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialised Shipbuilding; and Ship Chartering. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

