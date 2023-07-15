Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Declines By 67.7%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Secoo Stock Performance

Shares of SECO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 89,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,933. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

