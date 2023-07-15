Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Drops By 55.1%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSLLF. Citigroup began coverage on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSLLF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.