Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Drops By 80.6%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

Shares of SinglePoint stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 1,389,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,778. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

Featured Stories

