Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Increases By 700.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Table Trac Stock Performance
Table Trac stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.
About Table Trac
