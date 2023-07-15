Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Increases By 700.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

Table Trac stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

