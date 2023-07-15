Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Declines By 74.8%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

The SPAR Group stock remained flat at C$5.88 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.43. The SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20.

Get The SPAR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of The SPAR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.