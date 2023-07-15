Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Declines By 61.5%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 69,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 569,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCJH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. Top KingWin has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.76.
About Top KingWin
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.