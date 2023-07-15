Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Declines By 61.5%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 69,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 569,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:TCJH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. Top KingWin has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

