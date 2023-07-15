Short Interest in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Decreases By 85.6%

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 85,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

VOXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Further Reading

