Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SHPH stock remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $126.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

