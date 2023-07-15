Siacoin (SC) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $188.15 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,219.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00312873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.32 or 0.00848205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00547139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00122072 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,631,155,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,608,637,545 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

