Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 244.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMMNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 27,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,880. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

