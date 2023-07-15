Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.32 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.05 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

