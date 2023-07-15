Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.32 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.05 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Stories

