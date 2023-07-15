Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.