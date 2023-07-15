Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silence Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silence Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.