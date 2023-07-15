Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.44.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.18. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,501.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,054,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,822 shares of company stock worth $682,471. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

