Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 4,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.37% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

